Four arrested for attacking journalists in Amaravati during capital protests

Four farmers had been arrested by the police in the early hours of Sunday in the case of an attack on the media in Udandarayunipalem in the wake of protests in Amravati. Gogulamudi Surender, Prattipati Srinivasa Rao, Prattipati Sathish and Alleva Shivababu were taken into custody. Their family members are worried as they have not been brought to any police station.

On Sunday the agitation by farmers in the capital region continued for 12th day. Relay fasting program continued in Tulluru and Velagapudi. In the early morning, the farmers, the farm labourers and the women are taking to the road and participating in Deeksha camps.

A team led by BJP MP Sujanachaudhari is touring the capital villages. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the capital at Udandarayunipalam, and from there the team reached Tulluru.