Four burnt alive after two lorries catch fire after an accident in Kakinada

A fatal road accident took place on Prattipadu National Highway in Kakinada where two lorries collided and caught fire leaving four people burnt alive in the accident.



According to the police, the driver was drowsy, which was the cause of the accident. A sand lorry going from Rajahmundry towards Visakhapatnam lost control and crossed the divider and hit another lorry.



The accident caused a fire in the cabin. The two drivers and the cleaner who were trapped in the cabin were burnt alive and the other one died while being taken to the hospital.

The fire crews reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Police have registered a case and are investigating.