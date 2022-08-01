Four dead and one injured in couple of accidents in Kakinada and Chittoor

Four people died in road accidents in Chittoor and Kakinada districts of Andhra Pradesh. Going into the details, two youths from Kuppam died on the spot while another youth was seriously injured in an accident where a car collided with a house wall at Kadapally in Shantipuram mandal of Chittoor district late at night.



The injured youth was taken to the hospital and is being treated. The police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the hospital and disclosed that they have registered a case and are investigating.

Two people were killed in a collision between a lorry and a bolero at Sitaramapuram in Tallarevu mandal of Kakinada district. The deceased have been identified as belonging to Palakollu of West Godavari district.