Live
Just In
Four dead, several injured in a lorry-bus collision in Nellore, death toll may rise
A tragic incident occurred at the Kavaliloki toll plaza in Nellore district, resulting in a serious road accident where two lorries and a private bus collided, leading to the death of four individuals and causing severe injuries to 15 others. The injured victims were promptly transported to a nearby hospital.
On Friday midnight, the devastating crash took place at the Kavali Musunur toll plaza. The private bus hit a lorry, leading to the loss of four lives and critical injuries to 15 individuals. Additionally, another lorry collided with the initial stationary lorry from behind during the accident.
The front of the bus was severely damaged upon impact. Upon receiving the news, the police promptly arrived at the scene and commenced rescue operations. The injured victims were transferred to local hospitals for medical treatment. Unfortunately, the death toll is expected to rise.