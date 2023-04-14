Four electrocuted to death at house warming ceremony in Annamayya district

A tragic incident took place in Pedttippa Samudram Mandam of the Annamayya district where four people died when the electric wires fell on their relatives who came home during the housewarming program. Due to this, the house where the ceremony was taking place was filled with sadness.

According to the details, there was a tragedy in Kanugamakulapalle in Pedttippasamudram mandal where the high tension electric wires fell on the people who attended housewarming ceremony. Two people died on the spot in this accident and as some others were injured, they were immediately shifted to the government hospital in B. Kottakota Mandal. It is reported that two more died while being treated at the hospital.

However, as they all belonged to the same family, the house where the ceremony was taking place was filled with tragedy.