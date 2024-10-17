  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Four IAS Officers reports to AP following DoPT orders

Four IAS Officers reports to AP following DoPT orders
x
Highlights

In a significant administrative shift, four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have officially reported for duty in Andhra Pradesh.

In a significant administrative shift, four Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers have officially reported for duty in Andhra Pradesh. The officers—Amrapali, Ronald Rose, Vakati Karuna, and Vaniprasad—have arrived to work under the supervision of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Secretary, Neerab Kumar Prasad.

This transition follows the recent orders issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), which were upheld by the Telangana High Court. The court declined to intervene with the DoPT’s directives, paving the way for these officers to join the Andhra Pradesh government.

In a related development, four IAS officers were relieved from their positions in Telangana on Wednesday evening, creating further movement within the state's administrative framework.

The transfers are part of an ongoing restructuring process within these two states, aimed at optimizing governance and resource allocation in the region.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick