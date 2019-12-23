Four injured and two thatched houses gutted after a massive cylinder blasted in Vizianagaram

Gajapathinagaram (Vizianagaram): Two hurt and two hatched houses are damaged when a gas cylinder blasted in Old Baggam village of Gajapathinagar mandal in Vizianagaram district. This fire mishap occurred on Monday here.

A gas cylinder is blasted in the house of K.Rama Appalaswami when he went to his farms and the locals A.China Benaiah and N.Ramu of the same village found flames from the hatched house and attempted to control them. During this attempt, both are injured

Meanwhile, locals reached the spot, control the flames from spreading to neighbouring houses.

Both victims are shifted to Gajapathinagaram hospital. Ramaappala Swamy reached the home and found that cash Rs 30,000 and 5 grams of gold cloths and grains were turned into ash. The total loss is estimated at around Rs. One lakh