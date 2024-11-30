  • Menu
Four killed in fatal road Accident in Vizianagaram

Four killed in fatal road Accident in Vizianagaram
Highlights

A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway 16 near Polipalli in the Bhogapuram mandal, resulting in the killing of four individuals,...

A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway 16 near Polipalli in the Bhogapuram mandal, resulting in the killing of four individuals, including a woman. The incident happened when a lorry collided with a car that was en route from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam.

Reports indicate that the car lost control and overturned on the opposite side of the road prior to the collision. The driver of the lorry sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

