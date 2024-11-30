Live
- Disenfranchisement of Muslims remark: K’taka Police summons seer for questioning on Dec 2
- Slovenia records highest unemployment rate in over 3 years
- How Indian Brands Are Driving the Net-Zero Mission on International ESG Day
- Centre okays Rs 4,969 crore package for fisheries sector
- New AI tool helps detect Alzheimer’s linked behaviours early
- IIT Bombay, DGH to foster R&D in decarbonising petroleum sector
- Office rentals rising steadily in top 10 Indian cities, Pune leads: Report
- Four killed as car over turnes
- Bank Holidays in December 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days
- Govt doubles down on addressing kids’ addiction to online games
Just In
Four killed in fatal road Accident in Vizianagaram
Highlights
A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway 16 near Polipalli in the Bhogapuram mandal, resulting in the killing of four individuals,...
A tragic road accident occurred on National Highway 16 near Polipalli in the Bhogapuram mandal, resulting in the killing of four individuals, including a woman. The incident happened when a lorry collided with a car that was en route from Srikakulam to Visakhapatnam.
Reports indicate that the car lost control and overturned on the opposite side of the road prior to the collision. The driver of the lorry sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical treatment.
The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS