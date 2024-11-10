Four leaders appointed to various nominated posts

Vizianagaram : Four leaders have been appointed to various nominated posts by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, including three from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and one from Jana Sena.

Additionally, a senior TDP leader Karrothu Bangarraju from the Nellimarla constituency was previously appointed as the chairman of AP Markfed.

RVSK Ranga Rao, a former minister and member of the Bobbili royal family, representing TDP has been appointed as the chairman of the AP Forest Development Corporation.

Tentu Lakshum Naidu, a former MLA from TDP also hailing from the Bobbili constituency has been appointed to the Bobbili Urban Development Authority (BUDA).

Kavali Grishma, daughter of former Speaker Pratibha Bharati of TDP from the Rajam constituency has been named chairman of the Women Cooperative Finance Corporation. Lastly, P Yasaswi from Jana Sena has been appointed as chairman of the Turpu Kapu Corporation.

With these appointments, the total number of state-level posts allotted to this district has reached five. The leaders are now looking forward to securing district-level positions, such as those in the District Cooperative Marketing Society (DCMS), District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB), market committees, and library society posts.