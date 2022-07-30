Four Loyola students secure placements with Rs 8 lakh package

Vijayawada (NTR District): Four degree students of Andhra Loyola College were offered positions as Business Development Associates by the educational technology company, Byjus.

Students - Shaik Subhani, A Divya Sree, J Keerthana and M Guna Shyam - were offered placements with a package of Rs 8 lakh per annum in the recently held placement drive organised by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation at Andhra Loyola College. Out of the four, two are students of B Sc (Physics, Maths, Statistics/Chemistry) and other two are studying B Com.

They are waiting for the results and were asked to join the company by August 16.

Expressing happiness over their selection, they told the media that the training provided by the placement cell through NAANDI Foundation, the APSSDC, the JKC and the Bajaj Finserv helped them to occupy this position.

Principal Fr Kishore, Member of Placement Cell Dr Rajeev Kumar, coordinator of APSSDC-ESC Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, staff and management of ALC congratulated the students.