Important day for Muslims, says Owaisi on SC ruling on AMU
'KA' team celebrates success
New Plans to Establish Trust Board for Yadadri: CM
Sony Confirms No PS5 Pro Launch in India; What Gamers Can Do
'Kanguva' pre release event looks star-studded
'Ee Saaraina' review: A rural backdrop tale of aspirations and love
Food poisoning incidents spark concern in South Africa
In first video message after leaving jail, Kejriwal sounds poll bugle in Delhi
Tata Motors' net profit drops 11 pc on slow JLR, commercial vehicles sales
Indian stock market ends flat, Nifty below 24,150
Four men drowned in the Yeleru canal
Highlights
Four people drowned in the Yeleru canal near Thimmapuram in Addatheegala Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday.
KAKINADA: Four people drowned in the Yeleru canal near Thimmapuram in Addatheegala Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday.
The incident occurred when four individuals from Lakshmipuram in Yeleswaram Mandal of Kakinada were transporting sand on a tractor from an unauthorized sand ramp along the Yeleru canal. Police reported that the accident happened as the tractor got stuck in a hillstream.
The Addatheegala police launched a rescue operation and conducted a search in the stream for the missing individuals. Rampachodavaram DSP Sai Prasanth visited the site to oversee the situation.
