Four men drowned in the Yeleru canal

KAKINADA: Four people drowned in the Yeleru canal near Thimmapuram in Addatheegala Mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on Friday.

The incident occurred when four individuals from Lakshmipuram in Yeleswaram Mandal of Kakinada were transporting sand on a tractor from an unauthorized sand ramp along the Yeleru canal. Police reported that the accident happened as the tractor got stuck in a hillstream.

The Addatheegala police launched a rescue operation and conducted a search in the stream for the missing individuals. Rampachodavaram DSP Sai Prasanth visited the site to oversee the situation.