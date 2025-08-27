Four minors missing in Kodumur, relative suspected

Kurnool: Mystery surrounds the disappearance of four minors from Kodumur in Kurnool district, with parents alleging that a close relative lured them away.

The missing children have been identified as Charan, Anil, Nandini and Vennela.

In a press releaae on Tuesday, the police have stated that a man named Raju, a relative of the children, along with a woman Lakshmi who has been living with him, are also untraceable.

The police further stated that, the incident is believed to have taken place a week ago.

Initially, the families waited for the children’s return, but after finding no trace of them, they lodged a formal complaint on Monday.

Investigations revealed that Charan and Anil are Raju’s brother’s sons, while Nandini and Vennela are daughters of Raju’s elder sister.

In her complaint, Eshwaramma, mother of Charan and Anil, alleged that Raju had taken her sons away on the pretext of eating panipuri.

Similarly, Lakshmi, mother of Nandini and Vennela, stated that her daughters left home saying they would clear savings contributions but did not return. The parents appealed to the police to trace their children immediately.

Police said Charan was carrying a mobile phone, which has since been switched off. Based on the last recorded signal, efforts are underway to track his location.

Authorities are questioning family members and possible suspects as part of the investigation.

The case has become a matter of concern in Kodumur, with police intensifying efforts to trace the minors.