Four primary health centres get national recognition

Vizianagaram : The medical and health department of Andhra Pradesh has achieved national-level recognition and bagged four national awards for its outstanding services and support to the people.

Union ministry of health has selected four primary health centres in AP for National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) for their excellent services.

The committee set up by the Union government has toured across the state and observed the conditions, facilities and services provided to patients.



After proper assessment of the health centres, four PHCs were selected for the national-level ‘Four PHCs’ get national recognition.

Ponnuru Community Health Centre, Drivers colony Upper Primary Health Centre in Guntur district and Garividi PHC in Vizianagaam and Dondapadu Health and Wellness Centre in Krishna district were selected for NQAS awards.