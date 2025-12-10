VMC to supply clean water to Bhavanis

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner HM Dhyanachandra has directed officials to conduct comprehensive water quality tests and ensure the supply of clean drinking water to devotees attending the Bhavani Diksha Viramana. As part of an inspection tour on Tuesday, he visited MG Road, Punnami Ghat, Krishnaveni Ghat, and Bhavani Ghat, reviewing the ongoing arrangements at the field level.

At the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on MG Road, the Commissioner inspected the reconstruction of toilets and instructed officials to complete the works at the earliest. He later visited various ghats and directed officers to finalise all arrangements without causing any inconvenience to devotees. He ordered that all temporary toilets be installed by Tuesday night and made operational by Wednesday morning. Dhyanachandra emphasised that water supplied across 7 stock points and 83 water points must undergo mandatory testing and that only safe drinking water should be provided to the public. Zonal Commissioner Ramya Keerthana, CMHO Dr K Arjuna Rao, and engineering and health officials accompanied him.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner held a review meeting with department heads on the agenda items of the upcoming VMC Council meeting. He instructed officials to thoroughly examine public proposals, assess the current status of works, and prioritise zone-wise development and infrastructure needs.

Mayor pats sanitation workers

Meanwhile, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi described sanitation workers as the backbone of the city’s cleanliness. As part of the celebrations following VMC receiving the Super Swachh League Award in the Swachh Survekshan 2024, she distributed clothes to sanitation workers at the VMC headquarters. She said efforts are underway to provide clothing to all sanitation staff under the corporation’s jurisdiction.

CMHO Dr Arjuna Rao, AMHOs Dr Annapurna, Dr Babu Srinivas, Dr Gopalakrishna Nayak, and other staff participated in the programme.