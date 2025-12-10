Plea to avail benefits of BPS, LRS

Guntur: Residentsshould make proper use of the guidelines recently issued by the State government regarding Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS), Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and Media Display Devices, said Guntur Municipal commissioner Puli Srinivasulu.

Addressing the media at the GMC office on Tuesday, he said that the government has brought BPS, LRS and Andhra Pradesh Regulation and Control of Display Devices Rules-2025 into force for the benefit of the public. As part of this initiative, buildings constructed between 1985 and 31st August 2025 without prior permission of GMC, or in deviation from the approved plan, may be regularised under BPS.

He said ward secretaries are already conducting door-to-door surveys and informing owners to apply for regularisation under BPS wherever applicable. He warned that after the deadline, legal action will be initiated against unregularised buildings. He stated that 1,145 unauthorised constructions have been identified so far and notices have been issued.

He further added that applications received under BPS will be verified using google maps, as directed to the TPOs and added that unauthorized layouts should also be regularised as per prescribed guidelines.

Regarding media display devices, the Andhra Pradesh Regulation and Control of Display Devices Rules – 2025, all advertising agencies in Guntur city must register with GMC and obtain a license. Structural stability certificate is mandatory for hoardings and supporting structures.

He said, to display any banner, a prescribed challan must be paid to GMC, and every banner should compulsorily display details such as printer, printing press, number of printed copies, and copy of permission. Violation of rules will attract heavy penalties along with legal action, he warned.