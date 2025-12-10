Officers told to prevent maternal deaths, medical

Ongole: Prakasam district collector P Raja Babu has instructed medical authorities to provide timely healthcare services to prevent maternal deaths.

During a Maternal Death Review (MDR) Committee meeting held at the collectorate in Ongole on Tuesday, the officials reviewed maternal fatalities in the district. The review revealed three maternal deaths over the past six months. The Collector inquired into the causes, consulted government medical officers, and examined details of hospital facilities and staffing. He emphasised that no mother should die during childbirth and directed officials to maintain vigilance from conception through delivery.

Raja Babu ordered regular monthly examinations, timely provision of medicines and nutritional supplements, and appropriate medical guidance for pregnant women. He urged doctors to utilise modern medical facilities and their expertise to save lives, advising prompt referrals to higher facilities when necessary.

DMHO Dr Venkateswara Rao, DIO Dr Kamalasri, GGH Ongole Gynaecology HOD Dr Sandhya Rani, and representatives from private hospitals participated in the meeting.