Four special AC trains to pass through AP

Ongole: The Indian Railways announced four more special AC trains which will pass through Andhra Pradesh. The trains between Kamakhya and Yesvantpur will start running from October 14 while the trains Santragachi and Chennai Central will start on October 16.

The railways announced that the Santragachi-Chennai Central (02807) is a biweekly AC special train that departs the source station at 07.05 PM on every Tuesday and Friday while the Chennai Central- Santragachi (02808) will start from the source station at 08.05 AM every Thursday and Sunday. These trains with AC First Class, II Tier AC, III Tier AC Coaches will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore and Gudur stations in both the directions.

The Kamakhya- Yesvantpur (02252) is a weekly AC special train and will depart the source station at 02.00 PM on every Wednesday and the train Yesvantpur- Kamakhya (02551) will start from the source station at 08.30 AM every Saturday. These trains with AC First Class, II Tier AC, III Tier AC Coaches will stop at Rangiya, New Bongaigaon, New Alipurduar, New Coochbehar, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Barsoi, Malda Town, Rampurhat, Durgapur, Asansol, Adra, Bankura, Midnapore, Hijili, Balasore, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Rd, Berhampur, Vizianagaram, Samalkot, Vijayawada, Gudur, Chennai Central, Katpadi, and Jolarpettai stations in both the directions.