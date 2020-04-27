Four staff members of AP Raj Bhavan tests positive for Coronavirus!

If the reports are to be believed, as manuals four members of Raj Bhavan employees have said to be affected with coronavirus on Sunday. However, the official statement is awaited from the governor's office. As per the special chief secretary health Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, security officer and a staff nurse were among those found infected who were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Following this development, officials carried out disinfectant operations at Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor. The municipal officials have deployed a drone to spray sodium hypochlorite in the premises. It is reported that the Governor may also undergo a COVID-19 test soon.

On the other hand, six of the YCP MP's family have been diagnosed with coronavirus. The MP himself told this to the media that two of his brothers and their wives, his 14-year-old boy and his 83-year-old father were diagnosed with the virus. It was reported that four members out of six were doctors who were being treated at Covid Hospital.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, 81 new cases have been reported taking the tally to 1097 with 231 recovered bad 31 fatal cases.