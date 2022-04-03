Four students goes missing in Pithapuram of East Godavari, police starts search operations

The missing of a girls in Pithapuram of East Godavari district has caused a stir in the district. Four tenth-graders at a public school have gone missing and their parents have complained to the police that their daughters have not been seen for the past few days. Although four girls went missing, the complaints were received only on the missing of two girls, police said.



Going into details, a girl studying in a government school in Pithapuram went missing on the 30th of last month. The girl who went to school on that day and did not reach home in the evening. Concerned parents searched the school as well as around the house and girl's friends and relatives were contacted but their whereabouts could not be ascertained.

Meanwhile, three other girls studying in class X at the same school have been missing since Saturday morning. The missing of four girls is causing a stir in Pithapuram. Parents of missing students as well as parents of students attending the school are also concerned. Pithapuram police said they had received complaints about the missing of the girls. It was revealed that the missing case is being registered and investigated.

Based on technical sources and CCTV camera records, it seems that the girls went to Hyderabad. Police said they would soon find the whereabouts of the girls and hand them over to their parents.