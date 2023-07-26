FPC meant for rural medical services: Collector

Nellore district: District Collector M Harinarayanan said that the government has introduced Family Physician Concept (FPC) all over the State to make medical services available to rural areas with the initiation of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Along with Kavali RDO Seena Naik, the Collector inspected services, tests brought under FPC at Adireddy Palem village of Jaladanki mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The Collector enquired villagers and pregnant women, who came to the Primary Health Centre for treatment, whether they are getting the services under FPC or not. He urged people to brought issues, if any, to the notice of the higher authorities in case they feel any discomfort and negligence shown by the doctors and assured that action will be initiated against them. Collector Harinarayanan directed the doctors to act more responsibly under FPC as the CM is very particular on the innovative concept. Later he inspected Anganwadi centre in the village and enquired the staff over supplying of eggs and milk to children. Responding to the plea of the villagers over construction of burial ground, CC roads, drainage, the Collector directed Jaladanki Tahsildar to initiate action.