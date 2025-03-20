Live
- plea to save perishing Kinnera Jogulu tribe
- SP inspects security preps forkadiri chariot festival today
- HC directs Centre to restrain media from defamatory coverage of Ranya Rao
- Protest against Marathi violence, normal life to be disrupted
- Arrest miscreants who vandalised YSR’s statue: Congress
- Ensure safety standards to prevent industrial mishaps: JC
- Mahindra University Announces Postgraduate Admissions for 2025-26
- Namma Metro to expand further by 197 km; Survey soon on 8 routes
- Bill Gates express pleasure over MoU with Ap, replies to CM Naidu's tweet
- Ghanaian Woman Held at Bengaluru Airport with Over 3 kg of Cocaine
Free coaching classes for APEAPCET, POLYCET
Visakhapatnam: Keeping the forthcoming entrance tests in view, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations is planning to organise free coaching classes for...
Visakhapatnam: Keeping the forthcoming entrance tests in view, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations is planning to organise free coaching classes for aspirants appearing for APEAPCET and POLYCET.
As part of the Sri Sathya Sai Ujval Jeevan – for better living initiative, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, railway area in Visakhapatnam announced the commencement of free coaching classes for APEAPCET and POLYCET.
The coaching will be conducted at Sri Sai Soudha Mandir, NGGOs Colony, Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam for students appearing for APEAPCET for Intermediate students from March 24, while POLYCET free coaching classes for Class X students is scheduled to commence from April 1.
Registrations are open and will be done at Sai Soudha Mandir, NGGOs Colony, Akkayyapalem (opposite Port Stadium in-gate) between 10 am to 12 noon. Students can also register online by logging on to: https://tinyurl.com/saisoudha-2025-eamcet-ceep. For further details, candidates can contact:
9248052173, 9666808446, 9912208844 or 8701646696