Free coaching classes for APEAPCET, POLYCET

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the forthcoming entrance tests in view, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Organisations is planning to organise free coaching classes for aspirants appearing for APEAPCET and POLYCET.

As part of the Sri Sathya Sai Ujval Jeevan – for better living initiative, Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi, railway area in Visakhapatnam announced the commencement of free coaching classes for APEAPCET and POLYCET.

The coaching will be conducted at Sri Sai Soudha Mandir, NGGOs Colony, Akkayyapalem, Visakhapatnam for students appearing for APEAPCET for Intermediate students from March 24, while POLYCET free coaching classes for Class X students is scheduled to commence from April 1.

Registrations are open and will be done at Sai Soudha Mandir, NGGOs Colony, Akkayyapalem (opposite Port Stadium in-gate) between 10 am to 12 noon. Students can also register online by logging on to: https://tinyurl.com/saisoudha-2025-eamcet-ceep. For further details, candidates can contact:

9248052173, 9666808446, 9912208844 or 8701646696