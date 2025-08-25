Free English training held for teachers under FLN prog

Tirupati: As part of the Foundation Literacy and Numeracy (FLN) programme, daily online classes on English skills are being organised free of cost for all teachers in Tirupati district.

These sessions, conducted from 6 pm to 7 pm, are being facilitated by the ‘Will2can Institute of English, Hyderabad.’

In line with this initiative, a special one-day training programme on English speaking skills was held on Sunday for 100 teachers at Zilla Parishad High School, Tiruchanoor. The training was led by the Director of the Institute Rameshwar Goud. Addressing the programme, District Educational Officer (DEO) KVN Kumar said that since all government schools are now teaching in English medium, it has become essential for teachers to strengthen their proficiency in the language.

He noted that the ongoing online classes and the present training programme will greatly help teachers improve their speaking skills. Gauri Sankara Rao, Additional Project Coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, Tirupati stressed the need for teachers to adapt their teaching methods accordingly and urged all teachers to make the best use of such training sessions.

Speaking on the occasion, trainer Rameshwar Goud said that equipping teachers with English speaking skills will in turn benefit their students, enabling every child to speak English fluently and confidently.

He hoped that all teachers in the district would avail themselves of these free training opportunities to shape a brighter future for underprivileged students.

Several School Assistants, Secondary Grade Teachers, and staff from other departments also attended the programme.