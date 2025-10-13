Free eye camp draws massive response

Parchur: A free mega eye health camp, organised under the leadership of Parchur MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao, received an overwhelming public response at Yaddanapudi on Sunday. The camp, jointly conducted by Yeluri Charitable Trust, Nova Agritech, and Green Spark Foundation with specialists from Sankara Eye Hospital, Guntur, provided eye checkups and medical services. Running from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, the camp attracted 505 people, with 215 referred for surgery. Attendees underwent eye examinations, BP, sugar, ECG, and blood tests. The trust arranged completely free surgeries for eligible patients, according to representatives from the MLA office.

The event began with floral tributes to the late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s statue and Yeluri Nageswara Rao’s portrait. Village TDP leaders Nallapaneni Rangayya Chowdary and Ravipati Seetayya praised the MLA’s commitment to serving one lakh people through regular monthly health camps, transcending political boundaries. Free meals were provided to all participants. Doctors advised regular health check-ups and timely screenings for maintaining good health.