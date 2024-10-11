Free meals for Ayyappa devotees from Dasara to Sankranti

Rajamahendravaram: Arrangements have been made for a daily food donation at Sri Dharma Sastha Ayyappa Temple in Rajahmundry’s Gowtama Ghat, starting from Vijayadashami and continuing until the Sankranti festival.

The Trustees of the Sri Dharma Shasta Spiritual Organisation, including Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi, Challa Sankara Rao, and Polasanapalli Hanumantha Rao, announced this during a media conference held on Thursday at the temple premises.

They stated that daily meals will be provided to devotees who undertake various deekshas, including those dedicated to Swami Ayyappa, Bhavani, and Shiva.

Vijaya said that a new shrine has been established for the devotees, featuring the idols of Medha Dakshinamurthi, Lakshmi Hayagriva, and Suvarchala Anjaneya.

She announced that, based on requests from individuals, the Trustees have agreed to construct a Veerabhadra Swamy temple. Plans are also in place to arrange a swing for Manikanta Swamy soon. Trustees Challa Sankara Rao and Polasanapalli Hanumantha Rao said that Annadanam for 2,000 to 3,000 devotees daily will continue every year. Last year, approximately 140,000 people benefited from this. They said that this programme was funded by generous donations from supporters. Chaparala Ramachandra Rao’s family donated Rs 65,000 for the Annadanam, and Trustees congratulated them for their generosity. Manten Kesava Raju, Thota Subbarao, Imandi Mohana Rao, Davuluri Ramakrishna, and Chalapati Guruswami participated in the meeting.