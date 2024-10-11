Live
- Green likely to miss Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to back surgery: Report
- State of democracy questionable in Uttar Pradesh: Pawan Khera
- Assam BJP heading towards meeting 100pc target of 60 lakh new members
- WHO report shows vaccines can reduce antibiotic use, fight resistance
- Jauhar Trust approaches SC against termination of lease
- NSE to discontinue three weekly options contracts including Bank Nifty
- DU eyes to launch own satellite, restrict fossil fuel vehicles on campus
- Auto sector clocks $1.9-bn worth 32 deals in Q2
- RBI directs banks, NBFCs to strengthen risk assessments
- Mkts drift higher in lackluster session
Just In
Free meals for Ayyappa devotees from Dasara to Sankranti
Daily meals will be provided to devotees who undertake various deekshas, including those dedicated to Swami Ayyappa, Bhavani, and Shiva
Rajamahendravaram: Arrangements have been made for a daily food donation at Sri Dharma Sastha Ayyappa Temple in Rajahmundry’s Gowtama Ghat, starting from Vijayadashami and continuing until the Sankranti festival.
The Trustees of the Sri Dharma Shasta Spiritual Organisation, including Jakkampudi Vijaya Lakshmi, Challa Sankara Rao, and Polasanapalli Hanumantha Rao, announced this during a media conference held on Thursday at the temple premises.
They stated that daily meals will be provided to devotees who undertake various deekshas, including those dedicated to Swami Ayyappa, Bhavani, and Shiva.
Vijaya said that a new shrine has been established for the devotees, featuring the idols of Medha Dakshinamurthi, Lakshmi Hayagriva, and Suvarchala Anjaneya.
She announced that, based on requests from individuals, the Trustees have agreed to construct a Veerabhadra Swamy temple. Plans are also in place to arrange a swing for Manikanta Swamy soon. Trustees Challa Sankara Rao and Polasanapalli Hanumantha Rao said that Annadanam for 2,000 to 3,000 devotees daily will continue every year. Last year, approximately 140,000 people benefited from this. They said that this programme was funded by generous donations from supporters. Chaparala Ramachandra Rao’s family donated Rs 65,000 for the Annadanam, and Trustees congratulated them for their generosity. Manten Kesava Raju, Thota Subbarao, Imandi Mohana Rao, Davuluri Ramakrishna, and Chalapati Guruswami participated in the meeting.