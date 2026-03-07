Free medical camp for women tomorrow

A special free medical camp for women will be organised on Sunday (March 8), as part of the specialists’ free medical camps conducted on the second Sunday of every month by the Service Health Organisation, HyperTension and Diabetic Club in association with Manavatha Voluntary Service Organisation. This was stated in a statement issued on Friday by the presidents of the organisations, Dr T Sevakumar and Pavuluri Ramesh. The camp will be held from 8 am to 11 am at SHO building located at 2/1 Brodipet, in Guntur city. Gynaecology specialist Dr D Padmaja will participate in the camp and provide medical consultations for women.

Prior to the medical camp, a scientific awareness session will be conducted on women’s health issues, treatment methods, lifestyle changes, and related topics. The organisers appealed to the public, especially women, to make use of this opportunity.