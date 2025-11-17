Free mega eye camp conducted
Guntur: A free mega eye medical camp was conducted at RTC Colony in Gandhi Nagar here on Sunday with the cooperation of Sudarsani Eye & Vision Association, Rotary Club of Guntur, and the Indian Red Cross Society.
Under the guidance of Dr Ganesuni Rajesh, the staff of Sudarsani Eye Hospital used the ‘Vision on Wheels’ mobile eye hospital to conduct all modern eye examinations. Out of the 145 people who underwent tests at the camp, 35 individuals were identified as needing cataract surgery. Dr Rajesh stated that these surgeries will be performed free of cost at Sudarsani Eye Hospital,Kothapet here. Dr Chethana was present.
