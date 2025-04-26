Free pediatric cardiac surgical camp held in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Heart & Brain Institute, Andhra Hospitals, has organised 34th pediatric cardiac surgical camp in Vijayawada in association with Healing Little Hearts, UK team from April 21 to 26.

Dr BR Jagannath, Consultant Pediatric cardiac surgeon from Shri Madhusudan Sai Hospital Muddenahalli, Bangalore, has performed 15 free heart surgeries along with Andhra Hospitals cardiac surgical team led by Dr Nageswara Rao. Usha Shetty and Ashwini Kumaraswami from Shri Madhusudan Sai Hospital Muddenahalli, and team from Andhra hospitals performed very complex heart surgeries.

Dr PV Rama Rao, Chief of children’s Services & Director said that their children’s heart institute team is successfully performing children heart surgeries regularly for the past 10 years. So far, we have successfully performed more than 4,500 cardiac surgeries and interventions, he added.

Pediatric cardiologist Dr Vikram, cardiac surgeon Dr Nageswara Rao, cardiac anaesthetist Dr Ramesh, cardiologist Dr Raghuram, cardiologist Dr Tirupathi Rao, Pediatric cardiac intensivist Dr Umasankar and others were present.