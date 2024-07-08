Free sand at Rs 655 per tonne

Kakinada: District collector Shan Mohan Sagili said it has been decided to supply sand to consumers from Monday through the free sand policy of the Andhra Pradesh government.

About 1,13,293 metric tonnes sand is available at the sand storage centre at Government Hospital Road, ADB Centre, Peddapuram in Kakinada district.

The cost of a tonne of sand including transport charges from reach to depot, excavation charges, GST, loading, and administration charges has been fixed at Rs 655.

Collector said Rs 655 for 1 tonne of sand can be paid at the depot through a QR code or paid to the State Bank account or UPI and the receipt can be shown at the sand depot and the sand can be loaded in the lorry and taken away. He said that the user has to bear the sand transport charges.

Collector and District Magistrate, Account no: 43130884548, IFSC code no: SBIN0000850, UPI ID:discKakinada@sbi are the account details. For more information, the District Mines and Geology Department Officer can be contacted on cell number 9100688814.