Free sand policy boosts employment

Rajamahendravaram: Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh inaugurated the distribution of free sand at the Lalacheruvu stock point on Tuesday. MP D Purandeswari, district collector P Prasanthi, MLA Adireddy Vasu and Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar participated. Speaking on the occasion, Kandula stated that the state government’s introduction of free sand policy is a good development and it helps construction and employment growth.

He said digital payments are being implemented in a completely transparent manner.

MP Purandeswari said that the distribution of sand was corrupt in the previous government. Now, the conditions have been improved and sand is added to the stock points by the Boatsman Society and it is being provided to the users without any profit.

Collector P Prasanthi said that currently 4 lakh metric tons of sand is available in Chidpi, Pandalaparru, Pendyala, Usulumarru, Katheru, Lalacheruvu and Burri Lanka stock points in the district.

If anyone faces any problem regarding sand, they are advised to call the toll-free number 18004252540. She said that a 24/7 control room is working at Collectorate.

District collector’s permission is needed for inter-district transportation of sand. The collector said that the government has fixed the price of sand at Rs 270 per tonne.

City MLA Adireddy Srinivas, Municipal Commissioner K Dinesh Kumar, RDO Chaitra Varshini, AD Mines Subrahmanyam, and others were present.