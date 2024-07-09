Live
Free sand policy useful to poor: Kanna
Guntur: Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana welcomed the new sand policy implemented by the government and said it will fulfil the dream of the poor to own a house. He said it is a relief to the poor.
He recalled that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu fulfilled his election promise. He felt that the GO No 43 released by the government is useful. He alleged that YSRCP leaders looted sand stocks worth Rs 50,000 crore through illegal quarrying. He said while the cost of construction of a house is Rs 5 lakh, sand cost alone was Rs 3 lakh. He further said that the state government will supply the sand to the consumers as per the High Court, Supreme Court, and NGT rules. He said sand committees will be constituted at the district-level which will be monitored by the collector, Joint collector, RDOs, and mining officials.