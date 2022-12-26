Freedom fighter Ravuri passes away

Vijayawada: Ravuri Arjun Rao, freedom fighter and atheist, died of old age at the residence of his youngest son Power in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was 104 years old.

Arjun Rao is survived by wife Manorama, four sons - Milav, Chunav, Sadik and Power, and a daughter, Suez.

Ravuri Rao was the eldest son-in-law of noted atheist leader Goparaju Ramachandra Rao, popularly known as Gora. His marriage with Manorama was solemnised at Sevagram Ashram in the presence of first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru.

In fact, Mahatma Gandhi was supposed to conduct the marriage but due to his assassination, Jawaharlal Nehru conducted the marriage.

Arjun Rao participated in freedom struggle and jailed on several occasions. After independence, he worked for abolition of untouchability and strove for an egalitarian society.

The mortal remains of Arjun Rao would be brought to Vijayawada, where his final rituals would be conducted on Monday. Several prominent citizens expressed condolences on the sudden demise of the freedom fighter.