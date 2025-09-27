Freshers’ Day celebrations organised at SITAM

Vizianagaram: The Freshers’ Day was organised at Satya Institute of Technology and Management in Vizianagaram, under the banner of ‘CONCORDIA 2025’, on Friday.

Hosted by senior students, the event was inaugurated by chief guest D Rajya Lakshmi, Vice-Chancellor, JNTU-GV and guest of honour Dasari Kishore, President of Information Technology, AP.

Institution secretary and correspondent Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi, director Majji Sashibhushana Rao, and principal DV Ramamurthy along with faculty members, joined the celebrations.

In her address, V-C Rajya Lakshmi encouraged students to dream big and pursue their goals with determination. She stressed the importance of the 4Cs— critical thinking, creativity, communication, and collaboration along with literacy, lifelong learning, adaptability, and sustainability in the 21st century.

Dr Botcha Jhansi Lakshmi commended seniors for organising a ragging-free event and advised freshers to sharpen communication and technical skills while assuring placement support. Majji Sashibhushana Rao emphasised the importance of bridging academia with industry.

An impressive cultural show was featured, including presentation of dance, music and skits. Winners of various competitions were felicitated.