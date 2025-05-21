Friendly-policing introduced

Nellore: In view of bring the crime rate the police administration has adopted innovative method in the name of friendly policing involving the general public as partners for preventing crimes in the district.

As part of this initiative cops at DSP rank officials visiting the rural areas conducting awareness camps in the villages and extension areas of Nellore city on Tuesday.

On this occasion police officials motivated the people to distanced themselves for antisocial activities and consumption of Ganja and other Narcotics.

In a press note released here on Tuesday Superintendent of Police G Krishnakanth has said that the main team of conducting awareness camps in the name of friendly policing is to aware public not to involve in the crimes as such move would ruin their lives.

He said that this system also will helps to identify the roaming of new persons in the villages through the villagers.

The SP urged the people to inform the police at their respective police station when they noticed new persons roaming under suspicious circumstances in the interest of preventing the crimes in the district.