Frog wedding organised to appease rain god

Kurnool : Norain, except a small amount of rain at the beginning of the season, and withering cops made the farmers and people of Kurnool district to offer prayers to appease rain god.

Depending on the first spell, farmers sowed crops, but the saplings are getting withered away without water. To save the crops villagers and farmers are offering prayers to the rain god in unique way.

Villagers of Pedda Hatya in Holagunda mandal have offered special prayers to the village Goddess Bangaramma Avva and Kollapuram Sunkulamma Devi. As part of the prayers, the villagers brought water from a well on the outskirts of the village. With this water, temple priests performed Abhisekam to the Goddess. Meanwhile, residents of Padegal village in Adoni have performed marriage to frogs, in order to appease rain god. After performing marriage, they buried the frogs. The villagers said that they have been following this tradition for several years and they believe that the rain god will bless with abundance of rains.

It came to know that residents of several villages in Kodumur and Mantralayam will believe this tradition.

Similarly, Muslims of Peddakadabur village in Mantralayam mandal prayed Allah to give bountiful of rains as the crops in the constituency are drying up.