From a teacher to a fierce politician, Anitha rose to new heights!

Visakhapatnam From a teacher to a politburo member, TDP women’s wing state president to Andhra Pradesh home affairs and disaster management minister, Vangalapudi Anitha has come a long way in her political career.

Even when she was in the opposition, Anitha never minced words when it came to bringing the government’s lapses to the fore.

Drawn towards politics, Anitha bid adieu to her teaching profession and joined TDP in 2013 with a determination to make a difference in the field she has forayed into.

Recognising her outstanding work, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu gave her the post of Payakaraopeta constituency in-charge. In a year’s time, Anitha contested as an MLA for the first time from Payakaraopeta and won with a majority of 2,828 votes against the YSRCP candidate Chengala Venkatarao in 2014.

However, in the 2019 elections, Anitha contested from Kovvur constituency and was eventually defeated by her opponent Taneti Vanitha.

Despite a number of cases filed against Anitha by the police in the YSRCP government, she could not be dissuaded from putting up a strong fight against the ruling party then.

In the 2024 polls, Anitha won from Payakaraopeta with a huge majority of 43,727 votes. In recognition of her services, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu inducted her into the cabinet as a home minister. This is the first time, ministerial position was given to the Payakaraopeta candidate.

When asked whether she expected such highly-responsible position in Naidu’s 4.0 Cabinet, Anitha responded stating that she was never after any post but continued to render her service with commitment and dedication.

“Be it the constituency in-charge or politburo member or president of AP Telugu Mahila, the women’s wing of the TDP, or a berth in the cabinet, they have been given without me asking for it. The Chief Minister is a father-like figure to me. The trust he reposed in me made me strive hard without any expectations. However, I was given a responsible position right from the beginning of my political career,” the home minister recalls.

As soon as she assumed charge as Home Minister, Anitha turned her attention towards making Andhra Pradesh ganja-free. Her top three priorities include eliminating ganja from the state, safeguarding women and protecting land from getting encroached.