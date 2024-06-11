Live
Just In
Frontrunners for Cabinet berths from Srikakulam district
Srikakulam: Following the landslide victory of the TDP-led NDA alliance in the State, now people and political observers are actively discussing Cabinet berths allotment to the winners in elections. In this backdrop, there are intense deliberations in political circles and various sections of people on selection of candidates for Cabinet berths and allocation of portfolios.
In erstwhile Srikakulam district, total Assembly constituencies are 10. Theya re Itchapuram, Palasa, Tekkali, Narasannapeta, Srikakulam, Etcherla, Amadalavalasa, Pathapatnam, Palakonda and Rajam. In these 10 constituencies, newly-elected candidates are five – they are Gouthu Sirisha from Palasa, Mamidi Govinda Rao from Pathapatnam, Nimmaka JayaKrishna from Palakonda, Gondu Sankar from Srikakulam and Nadikuduti Eswara Rao from Etcherla. They may not be considered for Cabinet berths initially.
In remaining five Assembly constituencies, TDP State president and Tekkali MLA Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, former district TDP president and Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar may be considered for Cabinet berths. Under the SC category, Rajam MLA Kondru Murali Mohan may be included in the Cabinet.