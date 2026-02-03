Fuel conservation drive SAKSHAM 2026 launched

Vijayawada: SAKSHAM 2026 (Sankrakshan Kshamta Mahotsav), the flagship fuel conservation campaign of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, Government of India, was launched in Andhra Pradesh on Monday. The fortnight-long awareness campaign, which began on February 1, will conclude on February 15. The state-level inauguration of SAKSHAM 2026 was held at Tummalapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram in Vijayawada. The campaign was formally launched, and a fuel conservation pledge was administered by State Level Coordinator (SLC) for the oil industry, N Bhaskara Reddy, along with senior officials from various Oil Marketing Companies.

Addressing the gathering, Bhaskara Reddy said SAKSHAM aims to create widespread awareness among citizens on the importance of fuel conservation, efficient utilization of petroleum products, and sustainable energy practices.

He added that the campaign would engage different segments of society through people-centric activities such as cyclothons, walkathons, CNG auto and car rallies, training programmes for LPG delivery personnel, group interactions with homemakers, students, and college youth, vehicle emission checks, and technical workshops on oil and gas conservation.

T Bhaskara Rao, divisional LPD head of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Vijayawada, stressed the need to conserve petroleum products in view of rising demand due to the rapid increase in vehicles. C T Venugopala, BPCL, Vijayawada territory manager (LPG), advocated the use of renewable, clean, and green fuels and electric vehicles for transportation.

GAIL DGM S K Tiwari called upon students to act as ambassadors of energy conservation, while Pankaj S Chaudhary, DGM (LPG), HPCL, highlighted the importance of fuel conservation for environmental protection and reducing India’s dependence on crude oil imports.

Prizes were distributed to school students who won drawing competitions on the conservation theme. A large number of students and stakeholders participated in the event. HPCL senior sales manager N Murali Krishna and other officials were also present.