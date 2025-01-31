Funds sought for Polavaram displaced

Live
Nellore: CPM state secretary V Srinivasa Rao demanded the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre to sanction funds for the rehabilitation and resettlement package to Polavaram project displaced families as per 2013 land acquisition Act.
Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, the CPM leader pointed out that his party is not against releasing fund for construction of Polavaram dam, but at the same time, it should think about 2.5 lakh people thrown onto the roads after losing their fertile agriculture lands.
Srinivasa Rao said CPM launched Pathaka Yatras on five issues on the occasion of state level three-day convention in Nellore.
He said that one Pathaka Yatra started from Visakhapatnam is aimed at protecting Visakha steel factory, second yatra from Agency area demanding implementation of rehabilitation and resettlement package for Polavaram displaced families and the third yatra from Tadepalli with the demand for bringing an Act for continuing permanent capital in Amaravati, fourth yatra from Nandyal district against installation of smart meters for both agriculture and domestic power consumers and the fifth yatra seeking establishment of steel plant in YSR district.
He said that these five Pathaka Yatras will reach Nellore on January 31 and flags will be planted on February 1 at Anil Gardens where the a three-day convention proposed to held with 500 delegates from February 1 to 3.
Party leaders Rehana Begam, Mohan Rao, M Ramesh and others were present.