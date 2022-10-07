Future of north Andhra will be good if Vizag made capital: Dharmana Prasada Rao

Andhra Pradesh State Minister for Revenue Department Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday said that future of the people of North Andhra will be good if Visakhapatnam is established as the capital. The minister who participated in the program of Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam in Arasavalli on Friday has once again slammed at the Maha Padayatra carried out by the farmers.



Speaking to the media on this occasion, he recalled that the people have flocked to capital cities Chennai, Kurnool and Hyderabad in the past and questioned as to why the opposition parties are creating hurdles for the Visakhapatnam to be established as a capital. He asked what is Chandrababu's objection if the capital comes to north Andhra.

He alleged that Chandrababu is obstructing the capital and called on to people to support the capital in North Andhra. He said there no need for sacrifices to make capital of Visakhapatnam and asked the people of North Andhra to stand for the cause of setting up capital in Visakhapatnam.