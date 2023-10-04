G Sahaya Baskaran receives Divyangjan Swabhiman Samman award

Recognising the contribution to the empowerment of persons with disabilities, Dr G Sahaya Baskaran, coordinator of Higher Education for Persons with Special Needs (HEPSN) project at Andhra Loyola College was honored with the prestigious “Divyangjan Swabhiman Samman 2023” award at New Delhi on Monday, according to a communiqué from college principal Dr GAP Kishore on Tuesday.

Union Minister of Education and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan presented the award at a ceremony held at Lajpat Bhawan in New Delhi on Gandhi Jayanthi Day.

The Servants of the People Society, New Delhi, founded by the Lala Lajpat Rai in 1921, conferred the award in recognition of Dr G Sahaya Baskaran’s contributions in the field of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

Dr Baskaran’s pioneering work at Andhra Loyola College has transformed the lives of more than 300 visually challenged students through the HEPSN project over these 15 years. This initiative equips visually challenged students using laptops with specialised software like NVDA, facilitating independence and inclusivity.

The citation on the award reads that Dr. Baskaran is playing an instrumental role in providing quality education and placement to persons with disabilities. His active collaboration with various NGOs like CBM, Enable India, Help the Blind Foundation, and Samarthanam Trust helped a number of students with disabilities to have higher education.

On this occasion Principal Fr. Kishore said that the college’s unwavering commitment to inclusivity has created a disability-friendly environment that fosters compassion and responsibility among all students.

Correspondent Fr. Sahayaraj has said that the “Vikalang Swabhiman Samman-2023” award is a testament to the institution’s profound impact on the empowerment of persons with disabilities.

On this Occasion, Principal Fr Kishore, Correspondent Fr Sahaya Raj, Chairman of ALC Staff Association Dr Murali Krishna, Staff and Students of ALC congratulated Dr Baskaran.