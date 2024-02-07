Live
Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur under auspices of Deepika
Hindupur YSRCP Constituency MLA candidate TN Deepika actively participated in the program "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana government".
Hindupur YSRCP Constituency MLA candidate TN Deepika actively participated in the program "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana government". This program was organized under the leadership of Councilor Roshan Ali in the 29th Ward Mukkadi Peta-2 Ward Secretariat, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hindupuram Municipality.
During the program, Ms. Deepika, along with leaders, public representatives, ward secretariat staff, and volunteers, visited every household in the ward to discuss the development initiatives of the Jagananna government and explain the welfare benefits received by the families.
Deepika interacted with the ward volunteers and enquired whether all eligible individuals have availed the various welfare schemes introduced by CM YS Jagan. She urged the officials to ensure that those who have not yet received the benefits are included in the schemes.
Unlike Hindupur MLA Balakrishna, who allegedly neglected people's issues in the past, Ms. Deepika has prioritized women's welfare in the history of Hindupur. She is running as the YSRCP MLA candidate, while Mrs. Boya Santhamma is the MP candidate for the same constituency. The people of the ward expressed their desire for both candidates to win by a significant majority.
Several officials and representatives, including Councilors Lakshmi Mahesh Goud, Nagendramma, Market Yard Director Farooq, Town A, B Minority Convenors Ayub and Shahjahan, Town A Block Women's Section Convenor Bhanu Nayakad Ilyaz, Kuruba Bharti, Baring Mastan, Imran, Farooq, Ihasan, Ghafar, Raghuram, Rizwan, Ayub, Bashir, Asif, Umar, Sabil, and other municipal officials, ward secretariat staff, volunteers, leaders, activists, and the people of the ward actively participated in the program.