Gaiety marks Bhavani Deeksha Viramana in Vijayawada

Vijayawada: Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment concluded on Sunday, the last day of the five-day event atop the Kanaka Durga temple of Indrakeeladri Hills.

Thousands of devotees thronged Durga temple on the last day to relinquish the deeksha. According to temple authorities, more than 6 lakh Bhavani devotees attended the annual event which started on December 18. The temple administration has made elaborate arrangements at the Mallikarjuna Mahamandapam for the Deeksha viraman.

Over 1.50 lakh Bhavanis wearing red robes from the One-Town area, Railway Station and the Pundit Nehru Bus Station participated in Deeksha viramana on Sunday.

Temple Executive Officer M V Suresh Babu along with the temple priests performed rituals to mark the occasion. Priest Vishnubhotla Sivaprasad monitored the Purnahuthi programme and nearly 14 lakh laddus were sold since the beginning of the Deeksha viramana.

