Galla Aruna Kumari’s autobiography book launched

Visakhapatnam: Former minister Galla Aruna Kumari’s autobiography book was formally launched here on Sunday.

At the book launch event held under the aegis of the Writers’ Academy, national president of the Vishwa Hindi Parishad Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad said he had read Aruna Kumari’s book multiple times.

“Normally, any book starts with a preface, but this book starts with the cover page,” he mentioned, referring to Aruna Kumari as the ‘angry young woman’.

From village life to America, America to the village along with Aruna Kumar’s political journey, YLP stated that the narrative is divided into three parts.

Further, Lakshmi Prasad mentioned that N Chandrababu Naidu’s name was mentioned 44 times in the book. He recalled that Aruna Kumari’s father Rajagopal Naidu played an important role in shaping Chandrababu Naidu’s political career, he stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Aruna Kumari stated that the book comprises various facets of her political and professional journey.

Centurion University Chancellor Professor GSN Raju, Writers Academy VV Ramana Murthy, Professor V Balamohan Das, children’s film producer Sudharani, among others, were present.