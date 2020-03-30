Galla Jayadev's Amara Raja group donates 5 Cr to CM relief fund to fight Coronavirus

While the Coronavirus pandemic across the country is creating ripples in all states, the film fraternity, celebrities, political figures and the public are supporting the government and the people in these difficult times by donating crores of money to fight the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. The latest one to join the party is Amara Raja group announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister relief fund for the prevention of coronavirus.

Galla Ramachandra Naidu, Chairman of Amaraja Organizations, handed over the cheque to Director Ramadevi to the Chittoor Collector. The Galla family has announced that they will donate one crore to the Telangana CMRF as well. TDP MP Galla Jayadev is also in charge of the Amararaja organization. Ramachandranadu was the father of Jayadev.

Galla Jayadev has also announced that he will donate Rs 2.5 crore from his MP lads fundDistrict officials have been advised to use the corona for Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. Jayadev announced this through his Twitter handle by writing, "With 4 positive cases confirmed in Guntur, the need of the hour is to identify, segregate, isolate, treat & cure the infected. To support Dist Admin in this activity, I am allocating ₹2.5Crs from my MPLADS funds. The funds will be used to ramp up the fight against COVID-19.

With 4 positive cases confirmed in Guntur, the need of the hour is to identify, segregate, isolate, treat & cure the infected. To support Dist Admin in this activity, I am allocating ₹2.5Crs from my MPLADS funds. The funds will be used to ramp up the fight against #Covid_19. pic.twitter.com/gzC3jzogsa — Jay Galla (@JayGalla) March 30, 2020



