Gandhi Centre holds KS Sastry's 6th memorial lecture

Visakhapatnam: Gandhi Centre, Visakhapatnam in association with Prism Degree-PG College organised K S Sastry's sixth memorial lecture on 'Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi as a Lawyer' here on Wednesday. Attending as chief guest, Professor Y Satyanarayana, first Vice Chancellor of Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University, elaborated the salient features of Gandhi as a lawyer both in India and South Africa.

"Gandhi always believed that the advocates should always try to uphold truth and argue in the courts with honesty," the former VC said. KS Sastry, passed away in the year 2016, was the founder of Gandhi Centre in 1987. He was a freedom fighter, trade union leader and a Gandhian. Ramamma, wife of late KS Sastry, released the text of the lecture which was attended by 200 persons.

Former Vice Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University and president of Gandhi Centre Prof V Balamohandas presided over the programme. Former VCs Prof S. Ramakrishna Rao of Krishna University and Professor R. Sudarsana Rao of Vikram Simhapuri University were present.