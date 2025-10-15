Gandhi’s ideas continue to hold relevance in today’s world

Visakhapatnam: Mahatma Gandhi’s ideas continue to hold immense relevance in the present-day world, especially for those who understand his journey and communication strategies, stated former Professor at the Centre for Historical Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, Mridula Mukherjee.

Delivering a thought-provoking lecture on ‘Swaraj of Mahatma Gandhi’s Dreams: reflections on contemporary India’ at GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences here on Tuesday, Prof. Mukherjee highlighted how Gandhi effectively used traditional terminology to communicate with masses.

While recounting various phases of Gandhi’s freedom struggle, she cited the example of ‘Rama Rajya’, a term Gandhi frequently used to represent an ideal state based on true democracy and equal opportunities.

Prof. Mukherjee mentioned that Gandhi never equated Rama Rajya with Hindu rule. Instead, he used the term to communicate a vision of justice, harmony and equality in a language that resonated with the larger population.

Gandhi consistently maintained that all religions are equal and his concept of Rama Rajya was inclusive and not religiously exclusive, she recalled.

Gandhi often explained that religion is like a tree with many branches, each branch essential to the strength and unity of the whole.

Unfortunately, some sections have misinterpreted his idea of Rama Rajya, Prof. Mukherjee noted, laying emphasis on how Gandhi’s philosophies are being embraced globally, particularly during times of crisis.

Addressing a range of questions related to Gandhi’s ideology and its relevance today, the interactive session concluded with Prof. Mukherjee engaging with students and faculty members.