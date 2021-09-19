Ganesh immersion passes off peacefully in Kurnool

Kurnool : Immersion of Ganesh idols procession passed off peacefully in Kurnool on Saturday strictly following the Covid norms. As many as 900 idols were immersed in the Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal in the city.

Prior to immersion, Mayor B Y Ramaiah along with the MLAs of Kurnool and Panyam, M A Hafeez Khan, Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Collector P Koteswara Rao, Superintendent of Police Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy, BJYM state general secretary Byreddy Shabari, former MLA S V Mohan Reddy performed special pujas and offered prayers to Lord Ganesh at Rambotla temple where the first idol of Ganesh installed in a traditional manner. Later they started the Vinayaka Shobha Yatra of Ganesh idols from Rambotla temple.

The Shobha Yatra continued up to Vinayak Ghat near KC Canal where the immersion was organised on a grand note after performing traditional rituals. Meanwhile the Mayor said that he prayed Lord Vinayaka to bless the people with abundance of peace, prosperity, wealth and health.

Meanwhile the devotees, particularly activists of local Ganesh Utsava committees, raised slogans like Jai Bolo Ganesh Maharaj Ki Jai during the entire stretch of processions.

Ganesh Utsava, Central committee president Kristanna, honorable president K Kapileswaraiah, Secretary Narsimha Varma and others participated.

Several artists and students presented performances during the culture events organised at Vinayak Ghat. Around 2,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure no untoward incident takes place during the immersion procession.