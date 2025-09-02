Ganesh immersion peaceful in Tirupati dist without DJs

Tirupati: Ganesh immersion celebrations across the district were successfully conducted this year without DJs, in line with the restrictions imposed by the police. Across towns, villages, and mandals in the district, Ganesh pandal committees extended full cooperation to the police, ensuring smooth and peaceful proceedings.

District SP V Harshavardhan Raju, in a statement on Monday, said, “Every year, use of DJ sound systems during immersions causes immense inconvenience to the public, particularly elderly, children, and patients. Considering these issues, we banned DJs for this year’s Ganesh immersions. The people and pandal committees responded positively and extended wholehearted cooperation. For that, I sincerely thank them”.

From the day the idols were installed until the immersions concluded, police personnel took special security measures. They coordinated with committee members at each pandal, created awareness about potential problems due to DJs, and carried out close monitoringto prevent disturbances.

This year’s Ganesh immersion ceremonies were marked by devotional spirit and tradition, without DJs. The SP expressed hope that people would continue to follow these guidelines with discipline for the remaining days of the festival as well. He also cautioned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone violating police regulations.