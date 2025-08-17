Ganesh Utsav Samithi invites Swamiji for Nimajjanotsavam

Kakinada: The Kakinada City Ganesh Utsav Samithi leaders met Sri Satyananda Saraswati Swamiji, the seer of the Tapovanam in Tuni, on Saturday to invite him to the immersion ceremony of Ganesh idols.

The event is scheduled to take place on September 6th and 7th.

Responding positively to the invitation, Swamiji stated that he would consider attending the ceremony on 7th. The Samithi representatives informed him that while the Ganesh Navaratri festivities are from August 27th to September 4th, the immersion ceremonies are planned for September 6th and 7th.

Due to a lunar eclipse on September 7th, all immersions must be completed before noon on that day.

The delegation included Samithi district president Enimireddy Malakondayya, honorary president D Ramana Raju, advisor Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, vice-president Ch Narayanacharyulu, and Karedla Chakri from the Samarasata Seva Foundation.

Swamiji praised the Samithi leaders for organising the immersion ceremony for 37 years while upholding traditional values.

The district representatives of the Ganesh Utsav Samithi have been touring various areas in Kakinada district to hold meetings with organisers of Ganesh pandals to stress the importance of holding collective immersion ceremonies.

During these meetings, they issued specific guidelines to the organisers, including avoiding the use of movie songs, utilising DJ sound systems only within the permitted decibel levels, and abstaining from alcohol during the festival and the immersion ceremony.

The Samithi representatives also met District Collector Shan Mohan and requested a preparatory meeting for the Chaturthi and immersion events, and the Collector responded positively.

They also submitted a report on various issues to the District SP, as stated by Duvvuri Subrahmanyam, the honorary advisor of the Samithi. He urged apartment communities to organise collective Ganesh festivals to foster brotherhood and spiritual values among children.