Ganja, chocolates seized
Highlights
Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Monday seized 175 grams of ganja and 400 ganja chocolates in Narasaraopet.
The P&E officials arrested Udayanand of Odisha in connection with sale of ganja.
The P&E officials arrested Udayanand of Odisha in connection with sale of ganja.
Traders targeted the students and workers and have been selling the ganja and ganja chocolates. They booked a case and took up the investigation.
