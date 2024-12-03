  • Menu
Ganja, chocolates seized
Guntur: Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Monday seized 175 grams of ganja and 400 ganja chocolates in Narasaraopet.

The P&E officials arrested Udayanand of Odisha in connection with sale of ganja.

Traders targeted the students and workers and have been selling the ganja and ganja chocolates. They booked a case and took up the investigation.

